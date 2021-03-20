Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 324.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after purchasing an additional 285,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG opened at $58.91 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.