Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,786 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $54,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

