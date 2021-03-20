Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.44.

Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

