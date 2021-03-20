Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $233.46 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $246.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.99 and a 200-day moving average of $228.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.44.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.