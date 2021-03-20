PUBLISH (NEWS) Market Cap Reaches $444,590.39

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 69.3% against the dollar. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $444,590.39 and $3,451.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

