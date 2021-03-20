PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

PUBM opened at $46.77 on Friday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

