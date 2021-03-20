PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.
PUBM opened at $46.77 on Friday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.