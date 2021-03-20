pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20,855.00

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $323,842.54 and $20,855.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be purchased for about $34.32 or 0.00058423 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.32 or 0.00455108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00141233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00688289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Token Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

