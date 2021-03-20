Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce sales of $58.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.47 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $235.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.19 million to $253.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $253.92 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $276.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,517.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,258 shares of company stock worth $279,476. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,518,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

