PumaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.28 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $32.28 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.76 or 0.00644009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024565 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00034071 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

