Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. Purple Innovation reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRPL. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

PRPL traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $33.37. 3,828,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,195. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.