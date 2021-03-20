Pylon Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $2,674.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 114.9% against the US dollar. One Pylon Network token can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00004111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.90 or 0.00647027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024677 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00034213 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

