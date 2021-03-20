PYRO Network Price Down 12.6% This Week (PYRO)

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. PYRO Network has a total market cap of $29,026.74 and $89.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PYRO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PYRO Network has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.91 or 0.00456292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00142051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.46 or 0.00692374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About PYRO Network

PYRO Network’s total supply is 814,971,092 coins and its circulating supply is 809,957,980 coins. PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . The official website for PYRO Network is pyro.network . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PYRO Network

