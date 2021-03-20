QChi (QCH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,390.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, QChi has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One QChi token can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QChi has a market cap of $930,663.56 and approximately $3,390.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QChi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00643056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

QChi Profile

QCH is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,391,562 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.