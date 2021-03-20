Qitmeer (PMEER) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Qitmeer has a market cap of $3.45 million and $386,133.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qitmeer coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.99 or 0.00456541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00066087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00139308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00060955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00672013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00074672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 165,823,330 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.