QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Tops $30.48 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $30.48 million and $5.95 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.51 or 0.00457003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00066244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00141571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.00680325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00074833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

