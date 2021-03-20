Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Lifted by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up about 6.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 3.92% of Qorvo worth $738,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.85. 1,450,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,816. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

