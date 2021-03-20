Qtum Tops 1-Day Volume of $482.42 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $674.03 million and approximately $482.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.86 or 0.00011646 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,250,920 coins and its circulating supply is 98,217,117 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

