QuadrantProtocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $139,287.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $139,287.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

