Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on XM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

