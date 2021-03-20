Quant Price Tops $44.85 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $44.85 or 0.00077223 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $541.46 million and $8.87 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002781 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.