Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $68.71 million and $5.49 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00051106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.05 or 0.00638090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00069197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024626 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00033603 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

