Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87,940.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $87,940.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.41 or 0.03093179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.31 or 0.00343765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.97 or 0.00924950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.72 or 0.00397660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.80 or 0.00353172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.54 or 0.00263502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021136 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,549,115 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.