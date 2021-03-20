Quark Market Cap Hits $2.09 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $446.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

