Quark Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $426.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 212.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

