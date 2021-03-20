QuarkChain Trading 55% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 55% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $283.66 million and approximately $131.48 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00050890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00639411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024639 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

