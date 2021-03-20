Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Quebecor (TSE:QBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion.

In other Quebecor news, Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.85, for a total transaction of C$1,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,872,875.

