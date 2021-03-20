QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of QuinStreet worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $44,222.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330,906.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,032 shares of company stock worth $3,644,700. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QNST opened at $22.14 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.