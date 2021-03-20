Quiztok Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60.13 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $52.51 million and approximately $60.13 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok token can now be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quiztok has traded 32% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

QTCON is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,166,123 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

