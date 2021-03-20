Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $1,224.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

