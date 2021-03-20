Radicle (RAD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $960,779.00

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $16.30 or 0.00027417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $79.94 million and $960,779.00 worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.57 or 0.00456752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00066483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00139463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00060494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.87 or 0.00660770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00074997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle's official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

