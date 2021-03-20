Radix (EXRD) Reaches Market Cap of $140.22 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Radix has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $140.22 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.43 or 0.00455391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00065442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00140594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00686916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Radix Token Profile

Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Radix Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

