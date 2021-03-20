Raise 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $550.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Raise has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $105,365.23 and $550.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00050884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.00637945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

