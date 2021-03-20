Rally (RLY) Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 72.5% higher against the dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $133.72 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001832 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00455270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00065692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00140574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00060429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.00695041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,834,774 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

