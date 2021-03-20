Rarible 1-Day Volume Tops $8.64 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $25.53 million and $8.64 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $29.84 or 0.00050161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.20 or 0.00457515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00138763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00060674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00665083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00074885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

