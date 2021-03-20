Rate3 (RTE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $160,412.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.34 or 0.00641558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024591 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

