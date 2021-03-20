Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 40.5% Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and $30,848.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.02 or 0.00458587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00140808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.09 or 0.00659337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00074820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

