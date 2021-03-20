Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $215.13 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.16 or 0.00453416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00052034 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00138561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.68 or 0.00648255 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,374,220,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.