Ravencoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $511.40 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $511.40 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.73 or 0.00456873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00064660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00050829 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00140792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00640890 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,379,015,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

