Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 104,887 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,887 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $27,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $90.87 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $115.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.