Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,181 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.46% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 157,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,964,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,072.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,894.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKE stock opened at $283.81 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.92.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

