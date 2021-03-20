Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 85,238 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 5.87% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $27,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $804,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,985,000.

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

