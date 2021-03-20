Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 86,024 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 613,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,024 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $27,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,049,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,174.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 73,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.86 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47.

