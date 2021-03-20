Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 125.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,324 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 435,140 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $20,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

FCX stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.