Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 170,176 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 237.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $20,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 91,783 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $106.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.