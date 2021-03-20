Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 18,018 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.20% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $27,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,068,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $193.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $199.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.69.

