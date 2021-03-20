Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,941 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,585,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,846,000 after purchasing an additional 201,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 283,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,095,000 after buying an additional 178,548 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $234.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.