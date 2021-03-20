Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 7,972 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $22,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $171.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average is $148.12. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $179.62. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

