Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,135 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $21,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 726,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,623,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,460,000 after buying an additional 88,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,364,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,835,000 after buying an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $78.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $80.07.

