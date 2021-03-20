Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $22,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.70 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $83.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,138.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

