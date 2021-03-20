Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $22,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 110,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 61,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

BDJ stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

